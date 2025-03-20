Build on plot, else lose allotments, Noida warns allottees

The Noida authority has announced that it will take action against plot allottees who have violated lease deed conditions, including non-payment of lease rent and failure to construct a building on the allotted plot within the specified time frame. Some allottees, instead of utilising the plots, hold on to them in hopes of selling for a profit. As a result, these plots remain vacant, become eyesores among developed sectors, and attract miscreant activity. (HT Archive)

These allottees purchased residential plots some time ago but have yet to construct houses in order to be eligible for occupancy certificates. According to the rules, if a plot owner fails to build a house within the specified time, the authority is authorised to impose a penalty or cancel the plot allotment.

“The authority is taking cognizance of all cases where plot allottees have not complied with the lease deed conditions. We have directed the staff to issue notices to all such allottees,” said Lokesh M, Chief Executive Officer of the Noida Authority.

The Noida authority allocates residential, commercial, and mixed-use plots on the condition that the allottee will build a structure within three to five years and use the plot for its designated purpose. A key term is that the allottee must pay lease rent and other development-related charges within the stipulated time frame. If the allottee fails to comply with these terms despite repeated notices, the authority has the right to cancel the plot allotment, officials said.

The Noida authority has directed its staff to cancel the allotment of plots where the allottees have failed to comply with the terms and have left the plots vacant, potentially allowing misuse by miscreants. During a review on Tuesday, the authority’s CEO identified at least nine such residential plots. Notices were issued to these nine allottees in February and March 2025. If the allottees, whose plots are located in sectors 51 and 151, fail to comply even after receiving the notices, the authority will cancel the allotments and reassign the plots to new owners.

“The authority has instructed departmental heads to identify such cases and take strict action,” said another Noida authority official, who requested to remain anonymous.

The authority faces the challenge of ensuring that plots allocated earlier are being used as intended. Some allottees, instead of utilizing the plots, hold on to them in hopes of selling for a profit. As a result, these plots remain vacant, become eyesores among developed sectors, and attract miscreant activity.

“Noida is a 44-year-old city, yet there are plots in many sectors that remain vacant. These plots are overrun with weeds and left in disarray. The authority must address this issue promptly,” said NP Singh, president of the Gautam Budh Nagar District Development RWA, a citizens’ group.