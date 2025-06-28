Bulk waste generators that don’t sort waste at source will be fined in Noida

Bulk waste generators which will not segregate waste at source will be imposed a penalty of ₹500 starting July 1, the Noida authority has decided. Noida, India- June 05, 2025: Pile of garbage on the road of Atta Market Sector 27, in Noida, India, on Thursday, June 05, 2025. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

The order comes after the authority had earlier this week directed bulk waste generators to handover only dry waste to the collector, and the wet waste must be processed into compost for recycling, officials said.

The authority’s health department is organising an awareness workshop for bulk waste generators including apartment owners association, hotels, restaurants, hospital and nursing homes to improve sanitation services so the city can perform better in the upcoming Swachh Survekshan 2025, officials said.

Further, if the bulk waste generator will not set up a compost making unit, the authority will stop collecting their waste from July 1.

“We’ve advised them several times in the past about waste segregation, and setting up of compost making units. We have warned them earlier too. It’s time they cooperate so Noida can perform better in the upcoming Swachh Survekshan. If they fail to do so, they will have to pay the fine of ₹500 from July 1,” Indu Prakash Singh, officer on special duty, Noida Authority, said.

According to Solid Waste Management Rules, any entity producing over 100 kg of waste daily is classified as a bulk waste generator and is mandated to process wet waste through composting.

The authority on Thursday held a workshop in Panchsheel Balak Inter College in Sector 91, attended by owners of hotels, restaurants, hospitals, schools, colleges, apartment owners’ associations, and other bulk waste producers. The authority had also organised this workshop on June 14 at the same place, appealing the bulk waste generators to comply with the rules or face penalty.

Experts at the event urged stakeholders to segregate dry and wet waste and highlighted that composting can be done easily on-site.

In the previous years, Noida ranked 324th in 2018 Swacch Survekshan contest, 150th in 2019 (1st in Uttar Pradesh), 25th in 2020, 4th in 2021 (7-star garbage-free city), and 5th in 2022 (recognised as a “self-sustainable city”).

In 2023, Noida ranked 14th on national level and received a five-star rating in garbage-free and water-plus (wastewater recycling) categories.