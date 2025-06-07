Burglars break into and rob two flats in Jalvayu Vihar in Noida

Two burglars broke into two flats in Jalvayu Vihar in Noida Sector 25 on Thursday and stole ₹25,000 cash and a tablet computer, police said on Friday. The unidentified suspects also tried and failed to break into a third flat. CCTV footage shows two men casually walking into a residential building and escaping with the valuables. HT has seen the footage but could not independently verify its authenticity. A screengrab from CCTV footage inside Jalvayu Vihar shows one of the burglars. (HT Photo)

The incident took place in R-Block of Jalvayu Vihar.

“Investigation revealed that the suspects decamped with ₹25,000 in cash and a tablet after breaking into the houses. No FIR has been registered yet as the owners of the flats are not in the city at the moment,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

Ravendra (single name), a resident of Jalvayu Vihar, said, “Naveen Alag, who lives in flat R-116, left for Himachal Pradesh a few days ago. He keeps a few birds at home so he left his house keys with his house help to feed the birds. At 9.30pm on Thursday, when the help came to feed birds, she found the entrance lock broken. She raised the alarm. When society members gathered to check, they were shocked to find that the lock of flat R-113 was also broken. Both flats are located on the third floor of the building. When society members inspected further, they found that thieves had also tried to break into flat R-125 in the adjacent building.”

He said that the occupant of R-113 is a tenant and not the owner.

Police said that the suspects first targeted R-113 and R-116 and then attempted to enter R-125. “Due to a centralised lock, they failed to break into R-125. However, in the other two flats, they managed to break the latch. We have CCTV footage of the suspects. The suspects entered the building through the main entrance where private security guards are deployed 24 hours a day,” said a senior police officer, adding that a team has been formed and efforts are underway to trace the suspects.

Naveen Alag said, “Two days ago I left for Himachal Pradesh to drop my children at my home town. Some watches, electronic gadgets, a flagship mobile phone, and some cash have been reported missing. I will be able to provide the exact figures after returning to Noida on Saturday.”

“I have been residing in Jalvayu Vihar for the past 19 years, and I have never encountered any such incident. Despite the presence of security guards, the thieves managed to break in. I was informed by my maid, who has been employed at my home for the past 10 years,” he added.