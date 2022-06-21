Burglars decamp with cash, gold worth ₹55L from advocate’s home in Noida
A locked flat was burgled of ₹5 lakh cash and jewellery worth ₹50 lakh over the weekend while the residents were out of station. A case has been registered against unknown suspects at the Sector 20 police station on Tuesday, said officials.
As per the complaint given to the police on Sunday, the victim Naveen Kumar and his wife had left for Jammu and Kashmir on June 17 for a vacation. On June 19, when they returned home, they found the lock of the house broken and the house had been ransacked. The complainant Naveen Kumar is an advocate in Delhi High Court.
“We found that the locker (safe box) of our home was broken and cash worth ₹5 lakh and gold, silver and diamond jewellery was missing. The thieves took away ₹5 lakh in cash, 800 grams of gold jewellery, 1000 grams of silver, a diamond set of 390 6 carat diamonds and 47 gram gold. On looking around the house, other expensive household items were also missing,” he said in his complaint.
As per officials, the total worth of the jewellery stolen is estimated to be around ₹50 lakh.
The complainant further mentioned in his complaint that whenever he leaves the home, he informs the society control office about it. Security personnel of Jalvayu Vihar society are deputed at the control office where the CCTV footage of the society is screened.
Manoj Kumar, in-charge of Sector 20 police station said that a case has been registered against unknown suspects under sections 457 (house-breaking by night) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code.
“We are questioning the security staff of the society and screening CCTV footage in the area as well. Further investigation is underway,” he said.
