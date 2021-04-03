Car containing 18 cartons of illicit liquor seized in Greater Noida

Greater Noida: The police on Friday seized a car and 18 cartons of liquor during a checking drive in Badalpur, Greater Noida.

Dinesh Kumar, SHO Badalpur police station, said that a team was conducting checking near Ambedkar Nagar Park on Friday. “A man reached the spot in a Hyundai Creta car. The police team signalled him to stop but he tried to speed up,” he said. The police team chased the suspect and forced him to stop.

“The suspect allegedly abandoned the car and fled the spot. The police searched the vehicle and found 18 cartons of illicit liquor, made for sale in Haryana, in the vehicle,” he said.

The police seized the vehicle and the liquor. The police believe the suspect was transporting the liquor for use in local elections.

A case has been registered against unknown persons under Section 60, Section 63 and Section 72 of the Excise Act. “We are trying to trace the vehicle owner using the registration number plate,” Kumar said.