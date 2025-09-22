Cargo Hub at Noida international airport ready to operate

Construction on the multi-modal cargo hub at the Noida International Airport has been completed and it is likely to be operational along with the airport, which is scheduled for inauguration on October 30, officials of Air India SATS (AISATS) — firm undertaking the project — said. Noida International Airport under construction on Sunday. (PTI)

The first phase of the cargo terminal is structurally completed and is currently undergoing tests, system integration, and regulatory clearances, the officials informed.

Ramanathan Rajamani, CEO of AISATS, said, “The first phase of the international cargo terminal is structurally complete. By the time flights begin, it will be fully equipped to handle domestic and international cargo. The cargo hub is proposed as a powerful growth catalyst for the wider logistics ecosystem in Uttar Pradesh and northern India. Thousands of indirect jobs will be created through freight forwarders, trucking providers, and e-commerce operators.”

“Facilities at the hub include parking for 42 trucks, docking for 27 heavy vehicles, a coolport for perishables and pharmaceuticals, an express courier terminal, warehouses, and an e-commerce logistics park. Consolidation centres for freight forwarders and value-added service providers will create a streamlined ecosystem. Its modular design allows for future expansion, with additional facilities expected to more than double capacity in the coming years,” said a spokesperson of AISATS.

To recall, work on the cargo hub started in February 2024 and was initially slated to be complete in November last year.

Officials at the Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) said real-time tracking and quick turnaround will integrate the hub into global supply chains, making it a strong alternative under the “China Plus One” strategy.

“Key exports include machinery parts, garments, electricals, and pharmaceuticals,” Shailendra Bhatia, nodal officer of NIAl, said.

Recruitment is already underway, with a strong focus on hiring local talent from Jewar and surrounding districts, officials said.