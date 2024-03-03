Two people died after a ceiling iron grille fell on them inside a shopping mall - Galaxy Blue Sapphire - in Greater Noida on Sunday morning. According to the police, the grille fell from the fifth floor on the victims as they were walking towards an escalator on the ground floor. Ceiling grille falls inside shopping mall in Greater Noida, 2 dead. Video(PTI)

Reportedly, both the victims were around 35 years of age and were residents of the Vijay Nagar area in adjoining Ghaziabad district.

A video of the incident was also posted by news agency PTI on social media in which the debris can be seen on the ground floor of the mall.

“The local Bisrakh police station was informed by Yatharth Hospital that two people died in Blue Sapphire mall after an iron grille fell on them from the fifth floor. A police team immediately reached the spot…Those killed have been identified as Harendra Bhati and Shakeel,” Additional DCP (Central Noida) Hridesh Katheriya said as quoted by PTI.

According to the police, the families of the victims have been informed.

Further details are awaited.