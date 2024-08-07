Centralised cooling system restored at ESIC hospital after 2 weeks

NOIDA: The centralised air-conditioning system of the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) hospital in Sector 24, Noida has turned functional after remaining out of order for about a fortnight, officials said on Tuesday. Several patients and their attendants had complained of facing a tough time over the problem in humid weather. As many as 12 pending cases related to air conditioning were attended, and the hospital began conducting operations of the patients who were awaiting treatment at the facility in absence of the cooling system. (HT Photo)

The hospital’s outpatient department (OPD) sees around 2,500 patients on a daily basis and about 200 get admitted to the hospital in a day. Several people awaiting treatment at the hospital’s wards and operation theatres faced inconvenience due to the prolonged outage.

According to the information from ESIC Noida, as many as 12 pending cases related to air conditioning were attended, and the hospital began conducting operations of the patients who were awaiting treatment at the facility in absence of the cooling system.

“After concerted efforts by the hospital’s maintenance team and external experts, the centralised AC service has been successfully restored at the ESIC. The hospital’s administration has assured that the system has been thoroughly checked and is now functioning at optimal levels,”said Dr Sona Bedi, deputy medical superintendent (DMS), ESIC, Noida.

“The services at the operation theatre have commenced and till Tuesday 12 cases that had been put on hold due to the unexpected situation that lasted for around a fortnight, were administered treatment. We are now back to normal, and our commitment to providing quality care and services remains unwavering”, added DMS, ESIC, Noida.

A technical glitch had brought the cooling system to a grinding halt for 14 days at ESIC Noida hospital, leaving patients and staff sweltering.

Established in 2013, the ESIC hospital in Noida provides free comprehensive medical care to government and private sector employees and their families. The seven-storied building which is a 240-bed facility, offers services in surgery, orthopaedics, gynaecology, emergency medicine and diagnostics, among others.