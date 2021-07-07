Chaos at Noida district hospital as walk-in vaccinations cancelled

Noida: Chaos ensued at the district hospital in Sector 30 on Wednesday after walk-in vaccinations for the first dose were suspended due to the “paucity” of vaccines in the Gautam Budh Nagar district. More than 1,000 beneficiaries had turned up at the hospital to avail of the on-spot vaccination facility, health officials said.

However, the officials said that those who had booked slots on the Co-WIN portal were given jabs at the hospital while only second doses were administered to walk-ins.

Umesh Kumar, a resident of Sector 22 who had come to the hospital for a jab, was left disappointed. “I came to know that the walk-in facility is available at the district hospital. So, I took a leave from work on Wednesday and came to the hospital. However, we were informed that only those who have booked their slots on the portal will get the shot. I am very disappointed,” said Kumar, who works at a factory in Sector 63.

According to Dr Renu Aggarwal, chief medical superintendent of the hospital, the hospital did not have enough doses for walk-ins.

“We did not receive any first doses for walk-in beneficiaries on Wednesday. Police personnel deployed at the hospital informed the people around 10am that those who have not booked their slots for the first dose will not be vaccinated,” she said.

However, Aggarwal said that a large number of such beneficiaries refused to leave and sat at the entrance of the hospital. “It was only after the police intervened that the crowd dispersed around 11am,” she said.

A total of 1,400 doses -- 1,000 first doses and 400 second doses -- were administered at the hospital on Wednesday, the officials said.

Additional deputy police commissioner Ranvijay Singh said that the situation was managed by the police personnel deputed at the hospital. “The crowd was managed by the police personnel already deputed at the district hospital as a precautionary measure. An additional police deployment was not required on Wednesday,” said Singh.

According to Dr Deepak Ohri, chief medical officer of the district, the number of doses allotted to the hospital has been reduced. “We have limited the number of vaccines to the hospital to 1,500, with only 500 for walk-in vaccinations permitted to prevent crowding at the facility. However, walk-in vaccinations for the first dose took place at other covid vaccination centres in the district. In all other centres too, a token system has been implemented for walk-ins so that crowds can be managed,” he said.

However, Ohri admitted that the district did not receive additional stock on Wednesday. “We are hoping to get new stock by Thursday or Friday,” he said. The CMO did not divulge details on the number of doses left in the district.

Meanwhile, GB Nagar vaccinated a total of 13,674 people on Wednesday. “As many as 283 first doses and 904 second doses were given to people aged 60 years and above. At least 1,054 first and 1,790 second doses were administered to those in the 45-60 age group, while those in the 18-45 age group received 8,601 first and 982 second doses on Wednesday,” said Dr Neeraj Tyagi, district immunisation officer.