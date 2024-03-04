Chinese, Nepalese nationals among 3 held with over 530 activated sim cards

Three people, including a Chinese and Nepalese national, were arrested on Monday on charges of living in the country without valid documents and being in possession of over 530 activated sim cards that were obtained using forged documents, senior police officers said on Monday, adding that they suspect that these sim cards were procured for perpetrating cyber frauds on the public. Two of the three suspects in police custody on Monday. The suspects were arrested from near Gaur City township in Greater Noida West on Monday, based on a tip-off, said police. (HT Photo)

Suniti, deputy commissioner of police (Central Noida), identified the suspects Su Youming (34), a Chinese national, Anil Thapa (28), a Nepalese national,, and Vinod alias Agastya Bhati (52), a resident of Greater Noida.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“The suspects were arrested from near Gaur City township in Greater Noida West on Monday, based on a tip-off. Thapa was also in possession of a fake Indian Aadhaar card and PAN card, using which the three suspects were trying to find a rented accommodation in Greater Noida West and rented office space in Sector 18. They were frequently changing their location of residence around Delhi-NCR,” said the DCP.

She said the police recovered four passports, driving licences, ID cards, nine mobile phones, some credit and debit cards from the suspects.

“More importantly, over 530 activated SIM cards have been seized from the suspects which were purchased using the forged ID papers. It was found that Su’s visiting visa expired three months ago and he was continuing to stay in the country illegally. Thapa and Bhati were assisting Su in running a cyber fraud gang, it has been found,” said Suniti.

She added that the suspects were in the city to provide support to a cyber fraud gang in Cambodia.

“The cyber fraud gang uses mobile apps such as Instagram, Telegram, WhatsApp, and some other Chinese apps there (in Cambodia) to dupe people in India. The three were planning to set up an office in Sector 18 to use it as a front for their activities. The gang uses these activated SIM cards to commit cyber frauds on unsuspecting targets,” said the DCP.

She added that several foreign currencies were also recovered from the suspects.

“ We have also recovered ₹94,710 in Indian rupee, ₹11,435 in Nepalese rupee, 2,100 in Cambodian riel, two US dollars, five dirhams, 150 in Thailand bahts and five Chinese yuan from the suspects. The three men have been booked under sections 420 (cheating), 467, 468 and 471 (all related to forgery) while the Chinese national has been booked under provisions of the Foreigners Act,” the DCP said.

Suniti said further investigation is underway to trace more associates of the gang and to determine the magnitude of their activities. Central and state security agencies and departments concerned are also being apprised of the case.

“Names of some local associates have also come to light and their roles are being investigated,” she said.