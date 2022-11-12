Home / Cities / Noida News / Civic body yet to decide on how best to spend 45cr meant for tackling pollution and solid waste

Civic body yet to decide on how best to spend 45cr meant for tackling pollution and solid waste

noida news
Published on Nov 12, 2022 12:26 AM IST

The ₹45 crore is what is left of ₹121 crore that the municipal corporation received in fiscal 2020-21, from the Fifteenth Finance Commission (FFC), for air pollution abatement ( ₹60.5 crore) and solid waste improvement ( ₹60.5 crore) measures

Ghaziabad is among the 16 “non-attainment” cities in the state of Uttar Pradesh and its pollution levels generally remain on the higher side during the onset of winter. (Sakib Ali/ HT)
Ghaziabad is among the 16 “non-attainment” cities in the state of Uttar Pradesh and its pollution levels generally remain on the higher side during the onset of winter. (Sakib Ali/ HT)
ByPeeyush Khandelwal

Even as the city grapples with high levels of pollution, the Ghaziabad municipal corporation is sitting tight on funds to the tune 45 crore meant to combat air pollution and improve solid waste management. According to municipal officials, what is holding up the spending is that the committee, which decides on how to utilise the funds, is yet to meet.

The 45 crore is what is left of 121 crore that the municipal corporation received in fiscal 2020-21, from the Fifteenth Finance Commission (FFC), for air pollution abatement ( 60.5 crore) and solid waste improvement ( 60.5 crore) measures.

In October, municipal officials said about 44% of the funds were utilised for tackling air pollution while 60% was spent on solid waste improvement.

“We still have about 45 crore pending from the FFC funds and there is no decision on its utilisation (this financial year). A committee comprising corporation and administration officials decides on utilisation, but the committee had not held a meeting so far. We will decide on the utilisation soon and some works such as improvement of parks and roads will be taken up,” said Nitin Gaur, municipal commissioner.

The FFC funds were meant for paving dusty road patches, development of more greenery in the city’s 200 parks, development of a city forest near the New Bus Adda Metro station, installation of 30 big air filters in major markets and commercial areas, and procurement of six anti-smog guns of 6,000 litre capacity, among others.

Officials said 15 crore have also been approved by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), of a total 129 crore, to take up dust abatement measures.

“The CAQM has agreed to provide us with 129 crore and 15 crore has already been approved, but we are yet to receive it. Once we get that, we will spend it on repairing dusty road patches in industrial areas. This will help in abating local sources of pollution,” Gaur said.

Environmentalists said details regarding the utilisation of funds for pollution abatement and solid waste management should be put in the public domain.

“The residents have a right to know about the manner in which the committee has decided on utilising funds and what all measures have been put in place for pollution abatement. The city has seen high levels of pollution for the past four to five years. If the funds are not utilised in time, then further allocation may get affected. It should also be inquired why the funds were not utilised,” said Akash Vashishtha, a city-based environmentalist.

Ghaziabad is among the 16 “non-attainment” cities in the state of Uttar Pradesh and its pollution levels generally remain on the higher side during the onset of winter. Cities are declared “non-attainment” if they do not meet the National Ambient Air Quality Standards for particulate matter (PM10) or nitrogen dioxide (NO2) over a period of five years.

“The funds could be utilised for installing more real-time air quality monitoring stations and for green paving of roads. The delay is utilisation indicates that officials are not interested in taking up pollution abatement measures on priority,” said Sushil Raghav, another city-based environmentalist.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Peeyush Khandelwal

    Peeyush Khandelwal writes on a range of issues in western Uttar Pradesh – from crime, to development authorities and from infrastructure to transport. Based in Ghaziabad, he has been a journalist for almost a decade.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out