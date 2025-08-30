Clinical trials soon at Child PGI on cord blood therapy for premature infants

The Super Speciality Paediatric Hospital and Post Graduate Teaching Institute, more commonly referred to as Child PGI, in Noida is set to begin clinical trials on the use of cord blood transfusion for premature infants, making it one of the first government centres in the country to explore this emerging therapy, hospital officials announced on Friday. (HT Photo)

The development was shared during a national continuing medical education (CME) programme on “Cord Blood Transfusion Forum,” organised by Child PGI’s department of transfusion medicine. The event brought together experts from India and abroad to deliberate on whether cord or placental blood—typically discarded after delivery—can be used to reduce donor blood exposure in preterm babies.

Presenting findings from a recently completed validation and concept study at the institute, Dr Satyam Arora, additional professor of transfusion medicine, said the results have confirmed the feasibility of the procedure. “We are now moving towards clinical trials and are in touch with international collaborators to participate in global studies,” he said.

International perspectives were also shared at the CME. Dr Enrico Lopiore, neonatologist at Leiden University Medical Centre, Netherlands, presented results of trials conducted abroad. “Cord blood is increasingly being recognised as a safe and viable alternative for neonatal transfusions and can significantly reduce risks associated with multiple donor exposures,” he noted.

Highlighting the institute’s progress in transfusion medicine, Dr Seema Dua, head of the department, said the Child PGI blood centre remains the only government-owned facility in Noida offering platelet components and apheresis services.

“We have achieved 100% component preparation, NAT-tested blood—where infections are screened at the genetic level—leuko reduction to make transfusions safer, and established paediatric apheresis and stem cell collection facilities,” she said.

The CME coincided with the department of transfusion medicine marking its second Foundation Day on August 27. Describing the cord blood initiative as “pioneering”, Child PGI director Dr Arun Kumar Singh said it reflected the institute’s commitment to advancing neonatal care research.

Though still at an early stage, experts said the use of cord blood could help address India’s chronic shortage of donor blood and provide safer transfusion options for vulnerable preterm infants. With the planned trials, Child PGI aims to position itself at the forefront of neonatal transfusion research in the country.