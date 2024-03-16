CM’s Noida visit on Saturday cancelled owing to model code of conduct

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s visit scheduled on Saturday to distribute house registry papers to aggrieved homebuyers was cancelled on Friday after the election commission announced that the model code of conduct for general elections 2024 will come into effect on Saturday. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath was to hand over registries to 10 homebuyers each in Noida, Greater Noida and the Yamuna Expressway at an event scheduled to take place at Greater Noida’s Gautam Buddha University auditorium. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo Hindustan Times)

The registries in stuck housing project are taking place after years of waiting, said homebuyers.

On December 21, 2023, the state government had come up with the “stalled legacy housing projects” policy for realtors to pay their dues \after around 250,000 apartment buyers failed to execute their registries owing to realtors’ failure to clear their financial dues.

After the policy, the three industrial bodies of Noida, Greater Noida and the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority offered waivers on penal interest for the two years of Covid-19 (2020-21), when construction was halted, and also for the period when construction was affected due to court disputes, said officials.

After waivers, 37 housing projects in Noida, 40 in Greater Noida and nine in Yeida got permission to execute registries in the name of apartment buyers, said officials.

The three authorities also started setting up camps in housing societies so that buyers can execute registries with ease without having to visit registry offices. These camps will continue until all buyers get their registries executed, said officials.

Uttar Pradesh additional chief secretary and state’s infrastructure and industrial development commissioner Manoj Kumar Singh on March 1 also handed over registries to homebuyers at a camp in Noida’s Sector 77. He also announced that the CM will hand over registries to homebuyers.

“The group housing department has done all preparations for the CM event. But we learnt that the visit has been cancelled,” said Lokesh M, chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

“We have been waiting for the registries for more than 10 years. But our realtor is still not clearing the dues so that we can execute registries,” said PVS Prakash, an apartment owners in a housing complex located in Sector 93B.