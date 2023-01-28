Home / Cities / Noida News / Cop booked for taking 4L bribe, dismissed from service

Cop booked for taking 4L bribe, dismissed from service

Published on Jan 28, 2023 12:39 AM IST

Noida: A sub-inspector (SI) with the Gautam Budh Nagar police was arrested by the Meerut division of the anti-corruption unit on Friday for allegedly taking a bribe of ₹4 lakh in connection with a theft case that he was investigating

ByHT Correspondent

Noida: A sub-inspector (SI) with the Gautam Budh Nagar police was arrested by the Meerut division of the anti-corruption unit on Friday for allegedly taking a bribe of 4 lakh in connection with a theft case that he was investigating. Following the arrest, the Noida police commissioner dismissed the officer from service with immediate effect over charges of corruption, police said.

According to police, the suspect has been identified as Gulab Singh, who was posted as an SI at the Ecotech-1 police station.

“Singh was reinvestigating a theft case registered at Ecotech 1 police station in 2019. Police had earlier attached final reports twice in the case. However, in September 2022, a reinvestigation was ordered by the district court. The FIR was registered against unidentified suspects,” a senior police officer at Greater Noida zone said.

The officer further mentioned that during the course of the reinvestigation, Singh allegedly traced the suspects and demanded money to let them go.

“Singh was caught red-handed by the anti-corruption unit (Meerut division) for taking a bride of around 4 lakh in cash from an anonymous person at a motor showroom under the jurisdiction of Surajpur police station in Greater Noida,” said the officer.

Police commissioner Laxmi Singh ordered for the dismissal of the officer from service with immediate effect, said police. “A departmental investigation has been ordered. An FIR was lodged at the Surajpur police station against the SI,” she said.

SI Singh was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, police added.

