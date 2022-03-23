Cops question 10 suspects for vandalism of idol in Noida temple

The Gautam Budh Nagar police on Tuesday said they are questioning 10 people suspected of vandalising an idol in a 35-year-old temple in Behlolpur village, Sector 63, on Monday.

“While we have not found anything concrete in the case so far, but we are questioning 10 suspects at the moment. Four teams are investigating the case from all angles, including going through CCTV footage and manual inputs,” said deputy commissioner of police (central Noida) Harish Chander.

According to police, while six suspects were detained based on inputs from locals, four suspects were picked up on the basis of footage from CCTV cameras in the area.

On Monday, locals had also found blood on the temple premises that they presumed to be an animal’s, sparking tensions in the area. After an initial investigation, however, police said the blood prima facie appeared to be human, not animal. The forensic report of the blood is yet to be released, Chander said.

“The village continues to be under stringent security in order to maintain peace in the area,” he added.

According to Jaiveer Pradhan, a resident of the village, the idol has been replaced in the temple.

“The idol has been replaced in its original position and the temple has been cleaned, but currently prayers are not being held. We are in talks with the temple caretakers and priests, who will plan a purification ceremony and resume the regular rituals. However, the temple is open to all,” he said.

Pradhan, whose uncle built the temple 35 years ago, said the temple’s caretakers discovered the vandalism around 4.30am on Monday and called him.

Pradhan has filed a complaint under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race) and 295(A) (malicious acts to outrage and insulting the religious feelings and beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code.

