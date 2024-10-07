Menu Explore
Couple found dead in Greater Noida, suicide suspected

ByHT Correspondent, Greater Noida
Oct 07, 2024 07:04 AM IST

Police said that on Saturday around 10pm, both victims left home without informing their family members

The bodies of a man and a woman were found in Dadri, Greater Noida on Sunday morning, police said, adding that at first glance, it was suspected that the two died by suicide by consuming a poisonous substance.

The couple wanted to get married but their families were opposed to it, said police. (File Photo)
The two deceased wanted to get married but their families were opposed to it, said police.

“On Sunday at 8 am, we were alerted on the emergency helpline number 112 that the bodies of a 26-year-old man and 18-year-old woman were found near Maicha village,” said Ashok Kumar, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida.

“In primary investigation, it was suspected to be a suicide case as vomiting marks were spotted around the bodies. We learnt that the man sent a message to his brother that he was going to die by suicide,” said Shivhari Meena, additional commissioner of police, Gautam Budh Nagar.

Police said that on Saturday around 10pm, both victims left home without informing their family members.

“The man worked at a company in Noida and lived at a rented accommodation in Kasna, Greater Noida. The woman was a 12th grade pass out and had appeared for the Uttar Pradesh police constable exam,” said ADCP Kumar, adding that both victims were in contact for the past year.

“The two wanted to get married but their families were opposed to it. The bodies have been sent for an autopsy and investigation is underway to find the exact cause behind their deaths,” he added.

