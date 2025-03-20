Couple, two children suffer burns after e-rickshaw battery explodes

A 35-year-old man, his wife, and their two minor children suffered severe burn injuries early Wednesday morning after the battery of their e-rickshaw exploded while charging at their house in Sarvodaya Nagar, Vijay Nagar, police said. The man was charging his e-rickshaw at home when the battery exploded. All four family members suffered burns, said police. (HT Archive/representational image)

Doctors at MMG District Hospital, where the family was admitted, reported that all four had suffered 40-45% burns and were referred to a higher centre in Delhi for further treatment.

The incident occurred around 6.30am on Wednesday at the residence of Bobby Kumar Pal. Police said Pal’s 30-year-old wife, Baby (single name), and their two children — a 5-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy — were at home at the time of the explosion.

“The man was charging his e-rickshaw at home when the battery exploded. All four family members suffered burns, and we rushed them to MMG hospital after being alerted,” said Ritesh Tripathi, assistant commissioner of police, City 1.

Dr Rakesh Kumar, chief medical superintendent at MMG hospital, said the injuries were severe, with all four individuals suffering 40-45% burns. “Their condition is critical, and we have referred them to a hospital in Delhi for further care,” he said.

Neighbours said the family had gone on a holiday to Varanasi during Holi and returned only on Tuesday.

“They returned around 10am on Tuesday and spent the day resting. They probably woke up around 6.30am on Wednesday, and shortly after, we heard a loud noise from their house. We rushed to help and also alerted the police. An ambulance arrived soon after and took the father, mother, and children to MMG Hospital,” said Makkhan Singh, a neighbour.

Another neighbour, Rekha Singh, said the explosion was so loud it caused her to fall to the ground in shock.

“I recovered and saw the woman running out, while her husband and two children remained inside. Then, the ambulance arrived,” she said.