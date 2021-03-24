Covid-19: Noida to conduct random testing at Delhi border from tomorrow

The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration would be conducting random sampling for Covid-19 at different points on Delhi-Noida and also inter-district borders, apart from railway stations, bus stands, and Metro stations, from Thursday.

The decision comes amid a sudden spurt in Covid cases and also in anticipation of a crowd ahead of Holi festivities and panchayat elections.

The district administration has formed two teams to conduct random testing for Covid-19 at 14 identified border points in the next one week, said district magistrate Suhas LY.

The district magistrate said that as per the guidelines issued by the Central and state governments, for any public functions, prior permission from the local police is mandatory. “The process has been made transparent and hassle-free. Before organising any public gathering, the organisers will have to apply online to obtain permission. If it is be deemed fair by the authorities, permission will be granted instantly. For any private gathering, no permission is required,” he said.

Also Read | Farmers’ protest: Delhi’s key border routes remain affected

The DM added that no cap has been put on the number of people attending a public gathering. “But, maintaining social distancing and following all Covid-19 standard operating protocols, are mandatory,” he said.

Suhas added that all the industrial, commercial and educational establishments, besides private and government offices, have been asked to establish and activate Covid-19 desks in their premises, to keep a close tab on the workers there. “Noida, being an industrial hub, caters to thousands of migrant workers. With these help desks, we will be able to identify persons with influenza-like illness symptoms,” he said.

Health department officials have been asked to intensify random sampling and testing at all places and critical pockets. “A few months ago, we found that rate of spread in the critical pockets, mostly the villages adjoining Noida-Delhi border, was four times higher than the general areas. Health officials have been asked to increase testing in these areas, to access the nature of spread there,” he said.