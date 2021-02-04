Covid-19 vaccination phase 2: Noida aims to inoculate 18,500 persons in five sessions
NOIDA:
The Gautam Budh (GB) Nagar district health department has registered 18,500 people for the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive scheduled to begin on February 5 over five sessions.
Serum Institute of India’s Covishield would be administered to police and paramilitary personnel, and revenue officials.
The district chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Deepak Ohri said 10% of registered beneficiaries would get the vaccine in the first session on February 5.
“In the next three sessions on February 11, 12 and 18, 30% beneficiaries will be vaccinated daily. The fifth session on February 22 will be for those who missed the shots in phase 2,” he said.
For the first session, the district health department has set up 15 booths. “Around 125 people are scheduled to be inoculated at each booth. Unlike the first phase, in which a little over 65% of the 24,453 listed beneficiaries got the shot, this time, the health department will keep a close eye to ensure that it would not be the case. We verified beneficiaries from their departments, including the ministry of home affairs (reporting authority for paramilitary personnel in the district), police personnel and revenue officials of the district,” he said.
The first phase of vaccinations, that was only for health care workers, began on January 16 and had five sessions of which only one remain.
“We have set up 60 booths for sessions scheduled for Thursday and Friday when over 12,000 would get their shot,” said the CMO. “After the second phase is over, we will announce dates for the second dose for those who got their shot in the first phase.”
GB Nagar district magistrate Suhas LY said they had started a campaign to clear any questions over vaccine efficacy and side effects.
“We’re running the information campaign launched by the Centre to clear their apprehensions. Senior doctors and hospital staff who took their shot would motivate others. Officials will provide a genuine database of beneficiaries on the Co-WIN portal,” he said.
Co-Win is a government portal to register and track those who will and have got their vaccinations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Four held for snatching mobile phones in Noida
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Security guard arrested for killing colleague over salary dispute in Greater Noida
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aqua Line metro trains to skip 10 stations from Monday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sector 18 prostitution ring: Cops asks district admin to seal spa
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccination phase 2: Noida aims to inoculate 18,500 persons in five sessions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida sees rise in night temperature, mercury to drop by Saturday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida: Traffic police set up road safety cell to prevent accidents
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Medical device park project to be launched soon in Greater Noida
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GB Nagar district consumer commission directs builder to refund money for wrong info
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Don’t come here to seek votes, says Tikait on politicians coming to UP Gate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Barricading stops MPs from meeting farmers at UP Gate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP anti-terrorism squad to build second headquarters near Jewar airport
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tweets by international celebrities: Farmers welcome support but say it’s our fight
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pedestrians worst hit by heavy barricading at Delhi-UP border
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Discom starts works for three new feeders to provide uninterrupted power to industrial units
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox