Daughter among four arrested for woman’s murder in Greater Noida
A woman was arrested along with her husband and two other suspects on Sunday for allegedly murdering her mother in Dankaur area of Gautam Budh Nagar district.
On Friday morning, Greater Noida police recovered a 56-year-old woman’s partially burnt body from her kitchen at Chaparghah village in Dankaur.
The suspects have been identified as Meenu and her husband Mahaveer, residents of Hateva village and their accomplices Ashok Singh and Bijan Singh, both residents of Mirzapur village in Greater Noida.
Investigation revealed that Veeramati Devi, the victim, was suffocated to death while she was asleep by her daughter Meenu. Later, she dragged her body into the kitchen and used petrol to burn it. The suspects also allegedly left the gas open before fleeing the scene to make it seem like an accident.
Radha Raman Singh, the station house officer of Dankaur police station said that the suspects entered the house late on Thursday night by jumping over the boundary wall.
“The victim was sleeping in one room while her grandson was sleeping in another room. The suspects smothered Veeramati with a pillow. Later they took the body from her bedroom to the kitchen and fled from the spot along with insurance policy papers, bank ATM cards and some other documents,” SHO Singh said.
Police added that during interrogation, the suspects told police that the deceased had received ₹15 lakh from her life insurance policy. “The victim was also supposed to have received some amount of money against land that was acquired. When Meenu demanded her share, her mother refused. She then plotted her murder with her husband and two others and decided to take out the money from her mother’s account through ATM card or cheque. However, the post-mortem report revealed that Veeramati died due suffocation that raised suspicion,” SHO Singh added.
All the suspects have been booked under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigations are underway, police said.
-
Covid positivity rate touches 15% in Noida; officials say no need to panic
As Covid-19 cases continue to rise, the Uttar Pradesh government has put the National Capital Region districts of Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad on a high alert. The positivity rate in Noida has increased to about 15%, with 800-900 tests being conducted daily. However, officials said that though cases are rising, the positivity rate has not spiked at a considerable rate. % in government and 5% in private labs.
-
First phase of Mohali cancer hospital to start by April-end
The first phase of Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, coming up at Medicity in New Chandigarh (Mullanpur), is finally set to become operational by the end of this month. The foundation stone for the project was laid over eight years ago. The hospital was to be made operational in December last year, but was delayed due to some pending works.
-
Hog deer rescued after being attacked by dogs in Mathura
A juvenile Indian Hog Deer was rescued by the Wildlife SOS Rapid Response Unit after it was chased by feral dogs in a textile mill compound located in Chhata (Mathura). The Wildlife SOS rapid response unit received a call on their helpline from the Mathura Forest Department about a hog deer in need of medical aid. The deer was injured by a pack of feral dogs.
-
Chandigarh GMSH-16’s paediatric ICU centre in a self-induced coma
The project of a 32-bedded dedicated paediatric ICU centre at the Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, missed another deadline, with UT health department officials saying that the project will take another month for completion. UT health department had decided to set up a dedicated paediatric unit at GMSH-16, till October last year as a preparation for Covid pandemic's possible next wave.
-
UP STF arrests conman, son for duping people in Kheri
Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh police arrested a person and Govind Nishad's son for duping people from Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday. STF officials said that the accused Govind Nishad alias guruji and his son Ganesh, residents of Wazirganj, Gonda, duped people by promising them that their cash would be doubled through a 'magic mirror'. According to a press note issued by STF about ₹ 22, 39,200 were seized from their possession.
