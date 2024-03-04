Day after two die in iron mesh collapse, DM order safety audit of Great Noida West mall

A day after two people died at a Greater Noida West mall after iron channels fell on them, Noida district magistrate (DM) Manish Verma has set up a technical team to look into the structural safety of the building, officials said on Monday. The spot at Galaxy Blue Sapphire Plaza Mall in Greater Noida West where the two men were killed on Sunday afternoon. (HT Photo)

Around 12.30pm Sunday, two people -- Harendra Bhati (35) and Shakeel (35) -- were killed after a mesh of iron channels fell on them from the fifth floor of Galaxy Blue Sapphire Plaza mall. An FIR in the matter was registered at the Bisrakh police station on Sunday night.

The technical team -- comprising an engineer from the district’s public works department (PWD), an electrical expert, and structural safety expert -- visited the mall on Monday to start the survey, Verma said.

“The additional district magistrate (finance) is the nodal officer for the inspection, and a report from the team will be submitted to him in due time,” said Verma, adding that based on that report, further action will be taken against those found negligent by the district administration.

According to Noida police commissioner Laxmi Singh, a fire safety audit is also being undertaken on the premises.

“The chief fire officer of Gautam Budh Nagar has been instructed to carry out a fire safety audit of the building and submit a report to me. Based on the report, the police will act against culprits,” she said.

“On the complaint by Bhati’s father Rajendra Bhati, a case under Section 304 A (death by negligence) against the owner of the mall, Pradeep Agrawal and Sheetal Agrawal, and other unidentified suspects of the maintenance team which was in charge of the upkeep of the mall, was registered at Bisrakh police station,” said deputy commissioner of police (Central Noida) Suniti.

During investigation, the police officer said, it was learned that the maintenance work was handed over to a third-party company. “The first liability lies with the person who was in charge of maintenance. We are investigating the contract documents to identify the culprits,” she said.

The maintenance agency of the Galaxy Blue Sapphire mall on Monday also wrote to the police, taking responsibility of the incident. In a letter addressed to the station house officer of Bisrakh police station, Ajay Bisht of Kanav Consultancy and Liaisoning Private Limited, said, “In light of the strong winds in the National Capital Region over the past few days, the agency had sent a team to inspect the mall on Sunday…”

The team began its inspection from the front of the mall and was working its way towards the rear end when a portion of a lift’s exterior broke off and fell, Bisht said.

“The incident is unfortunate and I, as manager of the maintenance agency, take sole responsibility for the same,” Bisht said.

On Monday, deceased Harendra Bhati’s father Rajendra Bhati staged a protest at the spot, questioning the logic of allowing the mall to function even after the incident.

“The police have not even sealed the establishment. Restaurants and shops are running as usual, as if my son’s death means nothing. The police have not even made any arrest in the matter,” he said.

Police also confirmed none of the shops or stores in the mall was sealed after the incident.

“Only the spot where the incident took place has been cordoned off,” said commissioner Singh, adding that the whole mall was not sealed, considering the financial implications it can have on businesses running here.