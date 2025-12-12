Dedicated Ghaziabad police teams to manage 3 high-fatality stretches

A dedicated team of police officers will now manage three key stretches that witness high fatality rates during road accidents, Ghaziabad police said on Thursday. It identified the “critical corridors” as Delhi-Meerut Road, Delhi-Meerut Expressway, and National Highway-9 . Officials said that the CCT teams has been equipped with body-worn cameras, speed laser guns, breath analysers, decibel metres, and other equipment. (HT Archive)

The Delhi-Meerut Road area in Modinagar, the DME stretch near Wave City, and the NH-9 stretch from near IMS College to Masuri will now have a presence of a dedicated “critical corridor team” (CCT), in a bid to ensure “zero fatality district”, officials said. The three spots have been identified on the basis of accident figures from 2022 to 2025.

“Each of the three areas will have a dedicated CCT, which will have one sub-inspector, and four constables each. The team will be attached to the nearest police station and will get activated in case of any accident,” said Trigun Bisen, deputy commissioner of police (traffic).

“They will be tasked with rushing injured persons to healthcare facilities and alerting the highway patrol teams and ambulances. Further, they will also investigate the case and inquire into the reasons behind the accidents and also make inquiries to suggest any road engineering changes,” Bisen added.

Officials said that the CCT teams has been equipped with body-worn cameras, speed laser guns, breath analysers, decibel metres, and other equipment. They have been also trained in first-aid requirements during accidents.

“The main aim of deploying CCTs is to ensure a reduction in accidents and road fatalities. These will be dedicated teams and will be attached to the concerned nearest police station in Ghaziabad,” the DCP added.

According to the traffic police statistics, the Modinagar area witnessed 46 different road accidents from January 1 to November 30, 2025, leading to as many road fatalities. The same information for the other two stretches was not immediately available.

Officials said that, in 2024, as compared to 2023, there has been a 4.1% rise in the number of road fatalities, while the number of injured during accidents rose by 9.8% in Ghaziabad.

According to official figures of the traffic police, there have been 328 road fatalities and 712 injuries in the Ghaziabad district between January 1 and October 31 this year.

In the same period in 2024, 2023, and 2022, there were 319, 301, and 306 road fatalities, respectively. At least 647, 599, and 519 were injured in 2024, 2023, and 2022 in that same period.

The data further showed there were 913 accidents in that period this year, while 841, 828, and 720 accidents took place in 2024, 2023, and 2022, respectively.