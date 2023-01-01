Delhi cop among 3 arrested for New Year party clash in Noida

The Noida police arrested three men on Saturday night from Gaur City area after a video of them clashing with another group at a New Year’s eve party went viral on social media.

Police said they have arrested the men as a preventive measure to maintain peace under Section 151 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) though no complaint has been received in the matter yet. One of the arrested accused has been identified as 40-year-old Bharat Singh, who is a head constable with the special cell of the Delhi police. The other two accused are Jai Singh (32) and Kuldeep (35).

The incident took place at a party in the common area of Gaur City’s First Avenue in Noida Extension. Officials said that the fight started when a group of girls claimed that the men were trying to take their photos during the New Year eve party.

“We reached the spot when we got to know of a fight between two groups. Two girls claimed that the men were trying to forcibly take photos with them. They alerted other friends and the fist fight broke out. However, the accused said that they were taking selfies when the women came in the background and it was a misunderstanding. The parties have compromised but three men have been arrested as a preventive measure,” said Anil Rajput, station house of officer (SHO) of the Bisrakh police station.

He added that the accused have been produced before a magistrate and sent to judicial custody. Meanwhile, four people have received minor injuries during the clash and their medical examination has also been done.

IPC Section 151 is used when someone knowingly joins or continues in assembly of five or more persons after it has been commanded to disperse.