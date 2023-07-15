NDRF rescues 500 workers from flooded illegal farmhouses in Noida | Watch

Amid the flood-like situation caused by heavy rainfall in the hills and subsequent rise in the Yamuna water level, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) conducted a rescue operation to save around 500 workers living in illegal farmhouses in Noida, part of Delhi-NCR. These workers were hired to work in the farmhouses, which were built illegally in low-lying areas near the Yamuna River. They were affected, along with thousands of others residing along the riverbanks. Many of these stranded people were discovered on Thursday when police officers and administration officials took a boat ride deep into the flooded areas. (ANI)

These farmhouses are situated near Nagli Wajidpur village in Sector 135, around two kilometers away from the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, on the other side of the embankment facing the Yamuna River. A video shared by news agency ANI showed NDRF personnel rescuing the workers from the knee-deep floodwater that had engulfed the entire area.

"Over 500 individuals were evacuated from the farmhouses on Thursday and Friday. As the water level rose, many of the stranded people, including women, sought refuge on the second floor of the farmhouses. They carried limited food and water supplies, which were running out," said an officer involved in the rescue and relief operations. Many of these stranded people were discovered on Thursday when police officers and administration officials took a boat ride deep into the flooded areas.

Government officials acknowledged that despite issuing advisories well in advance, the workers and staff members of these farmhouses, numbering in the thousands, were not moved to safety on time before the area became flooded.

Illegally constructed farmhouses

Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari told news agency PTI that most of the structures in the floodplains are illegally constructed. In the recent past, over 250 farmhouses were demolished as part of an anti-encroachment drive. “A survey estimated presence of around 500-600 more such illegal structures against which action would be ensured in coming days,” she said.

Many farmhouse owners have approached the court to obtain a stay order preventing the demolition of their structures. District magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said that 550 hectares of land in Gautam Buddh Nagar have been submerged due to the floods. The floods have also affected people in the Jewar area of Greater Noida along the Yamuna River, as well as those settled along the Hindon River. However, the most severely impacted are the residents of Noida.

Flood situation in Delhi

The Delhi government announced on Saturday that the flood situation is improving, pointing to the decreasing level of Yamuna water at the Old Railway Bridge. As a result, several roads in the national capital, which were closed due to the deluge, were opened for traffic on Saturday as the floodwaters receded. PWD Minister Atishi said that the department is working hard to ensure that the roads and traffic return to normalcy as soon as possible.

Earlier in the day, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and informed that the water level of the Yamuna is receding now. “The water level in Yamuna is decreasing gradually. If it does not rain heavily again, the situation will return to normal soon. We have started withdrawing water from Chandrawal and Wazirabad water treatment plants. After this, the machines will be kept for drying. Both the plants will be operational only by tomorrow,” said CM Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department on Friday predicted that Delhi will likely receive light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms during the next 4-5 days.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)

