Delhi man dies in hit-and-run near Bird Feeding Point in Noida

A 42-year-old Delhi-based man died in a hit-and-run incident after a speeding unidentified vehicle allegedly hit his bike near Bird Feeding Point in Noida late Thursday night and fled the spot, said police on Friday, adding that the collision was so intense that the lower part of his body was completely damaged. Police said the man was found on the way from Noida-Greater Noida Expressway to the Film City flyover side near the Bird Feeding Point turn. (FILE)

Police said the deceased was identified as Bhupendra Saini, a resident of Hari Nagar Ashram in New Delhi.

“On Thursday around 11pm, emergency control rooms were informed by a passerby that a severely injured man was spotted lying close to his damaged bike near Dalit Prerna Sthal. Upon getting information, we immediately rushed to the spot and found that the lower part of Saini was completely damaged and he suffered multiple fractures,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

“We somehow lifted him and rushed to a Sector 39 hospital in a police vehicle. Doctors referred him to a hospital in Delhi, where he succumbed to his injuries a few minutes later while undergoing treatment,” said the officer.

Police said the man was found on the way from Noida-Greater Noida Expressway to the Film City flyover side near the Bird Feeding Point turn. “The vehicle is yet to be identified. We have registered a case under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Phase 1 police station against unidentified vehicle drivers,” said Phase 1 station house officer (SHO) Amit Kumar.

Police said they are scanning CCTV cameras installed near Dalit Prerna Sthal to identify the vehicle.