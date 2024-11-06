Delhi woman killed, sister injured after bus hits their e-scooter in Noida

A 34-year-old Delhi-based woman died while her younger sister escaped with minor injuries after a speeding traveller bus hit their electric scooter from behind near Botanical Garden on Wednesday morning, said police, adding the errant vehicle driver was nabbed and the bus seized. The electric scooter and the errant traveller bus at the accident spot near Mahamaya flyover in Noida on Wednesday morning. Following the accident, traffic on the stretch from Kalindi Kunj to Okhla Bird Sanctuary was jammed for a while until the police arrived and removed both vehicles. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Police said the deceased has been identified as Neelima Malakar, a resident of Badarpur in Delhi. She was married and a homemaker.

“On Wednesday around 9.30am, Malakar was going from Delhi to a hospital in Noida with her younger sister Anima Malakar, 32, on her scooter when a speeding traveller bus attached with a private company hit their scooter from behind,” said a police officer, asking not to be named, adding that at the time of the incident, Anima Malakar was riding the scooter while Malakar was riding pillion.

The officer said, “As Anima Malakar was about to exit the Mahamaya flyover from Delhi side, the accident took place. The traveller bus crashed into Malakar, and she sustained multiple injuries, including a few on her head.”

On getting information from the spot, a police team reached the spot, and the injured sisters were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Malakar was declared brought dead. “Malakar died of severe head injuries while her sister escaped with minor bruises,” said a second police officer, adding that the bus driver has been identified as Abhinav, who goes by a single name.

“The bus was attached to a private company for pick-up and drop of employees,” said Manish Kumar Mishra, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida, adding that the bus was seized and a case under section 106 (causing death by negligence) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against the bus driver at Sector 39 police station on Wednesday, and further investigation is underway.

The accident triggered snarls on the stretch from Kalindi Kunj to Okhla Bird Sanctuary, but traffic police personnel rushed to the spot and cleared the congestion after removing the vehicles involved in the accident.