Delhi-bound traffic on Noida Expressway diverted for 3 days

Delhi-bound traffic on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be affected till Monday morning as the Noida Traffic Police have implemented restrictions near the Bird Feeding Point near Dalit Prerna Sthal on the carriageway towards the national capital. The spot where the pipeline will be repaired and diversions will be implemented on Friday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The restrictions are in place from 9pm on Friday till 4am on Monday for ongoing repairs on an 800mm underground water pipe.

The police have advised commuters travelling from Pari Chowk to Mayur Vihar, Akshardham, and Chilla Border via the Noida Expressway to take the Dadri–Surajpur–Chhalera (DSC) Road and the Botanical Garden route to avoid inconvenience.

Delhi-bound traffic will also be diverted via Kalindi Kunj and Sarita Vihar. Additionally, traffic coming from Kalindi Kunj towards Chilla Border and the DND Flyway will be redirected through Noida Sector 37 and the Botanical Garden route. The DSC Road, which connects various metro stations such as Botanical Garden, Sector 18, Sector 16, and Sector 15, as well as shopping hubs such as Atta Market, is also expected to face congestion due to the increased traffic load.

During this period, emergency vehicles such as ambulances and fire tenders will be allowed passage. Traffic police have also issued a helpline number — 9971009001.

“The pipe lies nearly 10 metres from the central verge. To carry out the repair work, a section of the main carriageway — about five metres wide and 30 metres long — will be closed from Friday night until Monday morning,” said Lakhan Singh Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (traffic).

“The repair work is both important and urgent. If the pipeline is not repaired, it could even damage the expressway. Moreover, with the monsoon season approaching, digging during rains would be challenging,” said DL Verma, Senior Manager, Noida authority.