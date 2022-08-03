Demolition date of Noida twin towers likely to get extended
Noida: The final clearances for fixing of explosives at Supertech twin towers in Noida’s Sector 93A will take a few more days, said sources. It may also extend the demolition date from the scheduled August 21 to a few days later. Sources added that queries put by the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) to various stakeholders are still unanswered and are causing the delay.
The Supreme Court had earlier given August 28 as deadline for the demolition of the twin towers—the tallest structures in the country ever to be demolished. Based on an initial survey, test blast reports and preparation by Edifice Engineering, the demolition company, the Noida authority had submitted that the building will be ready for the blast on August 21, which is a Sunday.
While the date had been fixed, the technical monitoring body, CBRI, has now raised some additional concerns and questions on six security parameters, based on the reports submitted by Edifice Engineering and Supertech earlier.
Most of these loose ends are now likely to be tied only after the meeting by the Noida authority on August 6, where Gautam Budh Nagar police, CBRI, Supertech, Edifice and other stakeholders will be present. The charging process will most likely start after this meeting, which will also delay the final blast date. Edifice had earlier submitted that it would need at least 15-20 days for charging the buildings.
Noida authority officials said that there is much last-minute coordination left and it is premature to confirm the date of the blast yet.
“Some documents were requested by the CBRI. Their request has been forwarded to Supertech and they will hopefully respond before August 5. As directed by the Supreme Court, we will review the status on August 6, and submit a report to the apex court before the next hearing on August 12. So, it is premature to comment on anything before August 6,” said Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer (CEO), Noida authority.
CEO Maheshwari said that there are some more compliances that are still pending and it will be resolved by Wednesday. However, coordination with CBRI will be discussed only in the meeting on Saturday.
“We are hopeful that Supertech will share their reports with CBRI by Wednesday. Based on these reports, if CBRI suggests any changes in the plans, these will be submitted in court. The Supreme Court will take a final call on the matter on August 12,” CEO Maheshwari added.
According to Noida authority officials, CBRI had earlier as well recommended an extension in the blast dates without keeping the authority in the loop. Senior authority officials added that there were concerns raised by residents in the past that were forwarded by the authority to the CBRI but the concerns had remained unanswered so far. These have suddenly been raised again by the expert body in the past week.
Meanwhile, the police no objection certificate (NOC) that is pending, awaiting a response from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), is also likely to be granted by Wednesday. “We have the PESO NOC and there is no objection from our side. As soon as we get the filled proforma seeking the NOC from Edifice, we will review and provide the NOC,” said Rambadan Singh, deputy commissioner of police (headquarters).
-
Residents protest prompts Greater Noida authority to blacklist contractor
The Greater Noida authority has blacklisted a contractor for using poor quality material in constructing a rain shelter at a crematorium in Rani Rampur. This follows a protest staged by residents on Tuesday morning at the authority's Sector Knowledge Park IV office after pillars of the under-construction structure were found to be structurally weak. Chief executive officer, Surendra Singh, Greater Noida authority has asked staff to demolish the pillars and rebuild them.
-
Gautam Budh Nagar police response time tops Uttar Pradesh for over a year
Noida: Gautam Budh Nagar district's police response vehicles have recorded the best response time across the state's 75 districts for the 13th consecutive month since July 2021, according to the latest data from Uttar Pradesh Police. The response time in Gautam Budh Nagar in July this year was about five minutes and four seconds in urban areas and six minutes and 54 seconds in rural areas.
-
Noida authority files complaint against Logix builders for faulty STP
Noida: The Noida Authority has filed a complaint with police to lodge an FIR against Logix Infrastructure Private Limited for allegedly disposing bad quality water from a sewage treatment plant at Logix Blossom County in Sector 137. The authority earlier submitted similar complaints against four other societies. Four societies have ongoing cases in the Supreme Court, and complaints have been filed against an additional four. Plants at 10 societies are at different stages of completion.
-
Residents want Noida authority to set up water treatment plants at reservoirs
-
‘AMU to celebrate I-Day with traditional fervour’
A consultative meeting under the chairmanship of vice-chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University, Prof Tariq Mansoor was held on Tuesday to discuss and finalise various celebratory programmes to be held at AMU to mark the Independence Day. Prof Mansoor urged the university staff members and students to unfurl the national flag on their roof tops from August 13 to 15. Pro-vice chancellor Prof Mohammad Gulrez said the flag of India is symbol of pride for every citizen of the country.
