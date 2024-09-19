Dengue cases rise to 54 in GB Nagar, malaria at 80 this year

The number of dengue cases reported in Gautam Budh Nagar district this year touched 54, while malaria cases have reached 80, said health department officials on Wednesday. A dengue ward in Noida. 974 dengue cases were reported from across the district in 2023, while 468 dengue cases were reported in 2022. In 2021, 637 cases were reported. In 2023, only 44 cases of malaria were reported while 104 cases were reported in 2022. (HT Archive)

Health officials said even though the situation is not as dire as it was last year, they are still gearing up to tackle a possible outbreak given the prevailing rain and humidity in the National Capital Region, both of which are conducive for mosquito breeding.

To be sure, 974 dengue cases were reported from across the district in 2023, while 468 dengue cases were reported in 2022. In 2021, 637 cases were reported. In 2023, only 44 cases of malaria were reported while 104 cases were reported in 2022. In August this year, 31 establishments, mostly individual residences in Gautam Budh Nagar, were served notices upon detection of mosquito larvae on their respective premises by the department

Officials said they are intensifying efforts to combat the spread of vector-borne diseases and 10 teams have been mobilised to monitor the situation on the ground.

These teams are actively conducting inspections and carrying out fogging operations across the district. The health department emphasised on the need for regular anti-larvae spraying exercises, which are now being conducted in areas from where new cases are being reported.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and have intensified our efforts to control any spread of dengue and malaria. With rapid response teams (RRPs) deployed and active surveillance in place, our focus is on urban areas, which are seeing a higher number of cases. We are prepared to manage a surge in patients, especially with the ongoing rainy season. Public cooperation is crucial, and we urge residents to eliminate stagnant water on their premises and stay vigilant,” said Dr Shruti Verma, district malaria officer (DMO).

“On Wednesday alone, four new cases of dengue and three of malaria were reported. The teams have been directed to visit 50 to 60 houses in areas from where cases are being reported, focusing on inspections and educating residents,” said the DMO.

According to Gautam Budh Nagar health department, urban areas, being more congested than rural ones, are seeing a higher number of cases, with 12 to 15 cases of dengue being reported from high-rise buildings. Localities such as Raipur Khader, Jamalpur, and Morna in Noida, and Surajpur in Greater Noida, are some of the hot spots of vector borne diseases this year, said officials.

To be sure, a government order has mandated the formation of dedicated committees in both high-rises and rural areas. These committees, consisting of RWA members, advocates, doctors, and others, will be responsible for conducting surveys to ensure better monitoring and control of the disease spread, as per health department officials. The committee will soon be formed, they said.

Given the large size of the district and the ongoing monsoon season, health officials are preparing for the possibility of 15 to 20 new cases emerging every day till the onset of winter.

“To cater to patients, 10 beds have been reserved at Sector 39 district hospital, with community health centres (CHCs) providing five beds each. Additional beds will be made available if needed. Testing facilities are currently available at all government hospitals, including district hospitals, CHCs, PHCs, Child PGI, and Greater Noida Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS),” Verma said.