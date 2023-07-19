Farmhouse residents in Noida grapple with flooding aftermath

Last week, approximately 2,000 farmhouses located on the floodplains in Noida were engulfed by the rising waters of the Yamuna River, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. At least 2000 farmhouses located on the floodplains in Noida which were allegedly illegally built, were inundated under flooding waters of Yamuna, in Noida. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The flooding has displaced around 400 families living in these idyllic homes, prompting them to seek temporary shelter elsewhere. However, with the water levels gradually receding, these residents are eager to return to their beloved farmhouses, undeterred by the recent catastrophe that ravaged their homes.

Of the 2,000 affected farmhouses, around 400 families call them their permanent residence, drawn to the allure of living amidst lush green surroundings. The remaining 1,600 families typically use their properties for weekend getaways or hosting gatherings.

One such resident, S Vimalli, along with her family and pets, has been seeking refuge in a pet-friendly hotel in central Delhi since July 13 when the floodwaters encroached upon their home. Vimalli, who works at a private firm in Delhi, said her unwavering determination to return to her farmhouse, even in the face of adversity. She said that despite the current circumstances, she has no plans to sell or rent out the property, as it brings immense joy to her family.

When asked whether she will look for a safer home which does not have a risk of flooding, she said, “I am not afraid to go back to my home after the floods. We do not plan to sell or rent out this property as we enjoy living there and will continue to do so. However for now, we are not being allowed to go back to our homes and are waiting for the administration to allow us,” she said.

Shishir Sharma, a 65-year-old resident who has been residing at his Sector 135 farmhouse home for the past eight years, temporarily relocated to his son’s residence in Jaypee Aman Society, Sector 128, following the flooding. “I am simply waiting for the administration’s green nod to return to our farmhouses. This flood was a one-time disaster and we do not think it is going to happen again,” said Sharma, who lives at the farmhouse with his younger son and is a retired official from the telecom industry.

Manoj Singh Negi, secretary of the Riverfront Farmhouse Owners Association, said that none of the families residing permanently in the farmhouses are willing to abandon their homes. “Despite the significant losses suffered due to the flood, the allure of living a peaceful life in this serene environment remains unscathed,” he said.

Nevertheless, the road to recovery poses significant challenges for these resilient homeowners.

Air Commodore (retd) Abhay Gupta, another farmhouse owner in the area, said the extensive losses incurred, estimating damages of up to ₹15 lakh. “The floods have destroyed our electrical appliances, furniture, lawns and everything in between. I now face an expense of at least ₹15 lakh as I will also have to get my house repainted because of the damage to the walls. The floods have been traumatising but we will not leave this place,” said Gupta, who lives at his Delhi residence and visits the farmhouse over weekends.

Meanwhile, the District Magistrate, Manish Kumar Verma, said that caretakers are gradually being allowed to access the flood-affected areas on behalf of absent owners.

“The verification process ensures that only authorized caretakers gain entry to the homes, prioritizing the safety and security of the properties. Although caretakers have been granted limited access, no owners have approached the authorities seeking permission to return. Strict instructions have been issued to caretakers, mandating their immediate reporting to the authorities in case of a resurgence in water levels,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ashni Dhaor Ashni Dhaor is a correspondent with Hindustan Times. She covers crime, education, health, politics, civic issues and environment in Ghaziabad city. She graduated from Delhi University in 2015 and has since been working with Hindustan Times since. ...view detail