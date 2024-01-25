 Deworming tablets to be given during special drive on Feb 1 - Hindustan Times
Deworming tablets to be given during special drive on Feb 1

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 25, 2024 10:47 PM IST

The anganwadi workers and ASHA workers will visit slum areas, labour sites, for the drive, said a Gautam Budh Nagar official

The Gautam Budh Nagar health department is set to carry out a special drive to administer deworming tablets to children and youth aged between 1 and 19 years, on the occasion of National Deworming Day (February 1), a health official said on Thursday.

The exercise is launched annually to ensure that the children get dewormed, and their overall health improves. (AFP)
The exercise is launched annually to ensure that the children get dewormed, and their overall health improves. (AFP)

A 400mg tablet will be administered to the children aged above 2 while the ones below this age, will be given syrup or a 200mg crushed tablet. The ones left out will be administered the medicine during mop-up round on February 5, said health department officials.

According to the officials, the health department teams, ASHA workers, and Anganwadi workers will visit labour sites, schools, Anganwadi centres, slum areas, in the district for the drive.

Schools and Anganwadi centres have been directed to ensure that deworming tablet (Albendazole) is administered, said an official at the district early intervention centre (DEIC), Gautam Budh Nagar health department requesting anonymity.

For this, the anganwadi workers, and ASHA workers will visit slum areas, labour sites, colonies and other places, for proper implementation of the drive, the official added.

The exercise is launched annually to ensure that the children get dewormed, and their overall health improves while curing chances of anemia and improving iron levels in the body.

