Diya-shaped lights to beautify Greater Noida

The Greater Noida authority has launched a drive to beautify the city as part of which it has installed over 100 diya-shaped lights at key locations, officials said on Saturday, adding that the initiative aims to redefine the city’s visual appeal while contributing to safety at dark spots. The installation drive is part of a larger beautification initiative taken up by Ravi Kumar, chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority. (HT Photos)

These diya lights now adorn prominent roads, including the 105-metre road, Noida-Greater Noida Expressway near Pari Chowk, Surajpur-Kasna road, and 60-metre road. The step will also help towards reducing dark spots in residential areas, they said.

“Greater Noida is a beautiful city, and we want to enhance its charm with distinct lighting solutions. These diya lights make the roads safer and more picturesque during the evenings,” said Prerna Singh, additional chief executive officer (ACEO), Greater Noida authority.

The installation drive is part of a larger beautification initiative taken up by Ravi Kumar, chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority. “We are committed to improving the quality of life for our residents while ensuring the city’s uniqueness stands out,” the CEO said in a statement.

Moreover, the authority has also launched a “Chaupal Programme”, focussed on eliminating dark spots in residential sectors. Under this, the electrical engineering department holds meetings with Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to identify and verify areas requiring lighting.

According to ongoing surveys by the authority, in collaboration with RWAs, many such spots have been identified, particularly in residential sectors and areas with heavy traffic or low visibility.

Sectors including Jewar Phase 1, 2, and 3, Pi 1 and 2, Sector 36, Sector 3, and Omicron 1 and 2 have already been covered under the programme. The emphasis is to collaborate with RWAs in addressing safety concerns, said officials.

“We are actively engaging with RWAs through regular meetings and phone consultations to verify and eliminate dark spots in their sectors. The campaign will continue to cover all residential sectors in Greater Noida,” the ACEO said.

The authority plans to extend the initiative to more locations in coming months.

Residents have welcomed the efforts and appreciated the diya lights for their aesthetic appeal and benefits. “The diya lights give a festive vibe to the city while ensuring safety. It’s a thoughtful initiative by the authority,” said Shiv Kumar, a resident, Greater Noida West.