News / Cities / Noida News / Doctor served notice over his remarks on Mahatma Gandhi

Doctor served notice over his remarks on Mahatma Gandhi

ByMaria Khan
Oct 08, 2023 06:14 AM IST

In his response to a post shared in a WhatsApp group, the doctor allegedly said that Gandhi’s Satyagrah and mass movements were all ‘lies’

A doctor at the district hospital in Noida’s Sector 39 was issued a notice by the hospital authorities for allegedly making a derogatory remark on Mahatma Gandhi on October 2, officials aware of the matter said on Saturday.

According to officials at the district hospital, a notice has been issued to the doctor and an inquiry into the incident was ordered against him on Saturday. (Representative Image)
In his response to a post shared in a WhatsApp group, the doctor allegedly said that Gandhi’s Satyagrah and mass movements were all ‘lies’ and that whatever was taught in books about Mahatma Gandhi was not true, officials said.

According to officials at the district hospital, a notice has been issued to the doctor and an inquiry into the incident was ordered against him on Saturday.

Officials said that a message was posted by the suspect’s colleague for in a common WhatsApp group which said: “You gave us freedom without sword and without shield, Saint of Sabarmati, you have done wonders”

Responding to the post, the doctor in question allegedly wrote, “A lie that was taught to us since childhood.”

Dr. Renu Aggarwal, chief medical superintendent (CMS), district hospital, said, “Cognisance of the post in a common WhatsApp group, that was posted by a doctor deployed at district hospital here has been taken. The post is objectionable and is considered ‘treason’ for which, a notice has been issued to the doctor and an explanation has been sought. The comment is a violation of the State Employee Conduct Rules. A departmental inquiry has been initiated.”

