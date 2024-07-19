Dogged by civic issues, residents threaten to lock up office of Greater Noida authority

Greater Noida: Aggrieved residents from different sectors of Greater Noida on Thursday gathered outside the Greater Noida authority’s office to raise their voices against a plethora of civic issues plaguing their localities and threatened to lock up the authority’s office if their problems are not addressed within a fortnight. Federation of Residents Welfare Association, Greater Noida, said that they are gearing up for intensifying their protests if their concerns are not addressed soon. (HT Photo)

Around 45 residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) came together to highlight problems of poor upkeep, inundated roads, lack of sanitation, sewers, and drainage, and horticulture-related issues before officials.

Taking note of the protest, officials said public concerns will be looked into and addressed.

The RWA representatives took out a march as a protest from parts of Greater Noida to the authority office in Knowledge Park 4 to raise their demands.

“We have handed over a memorandum containing a list of issues being faced by residents. Among the issues which the authority has failed to address so far include improper garbage disposal, inflated water bills, poor road infrastructure, sewer and drainage, and horticulture related issues, among others,” said Alok Nagar, vice president, Federation of Residents Welfare Association, Greater Noida.

Those who took part in the protest included RWA representatives and residents from areas such as Sector Beta 1, Beta 2, Delta 1, Delta 2, Gamma 1, Gamma 2, Alpha 1, Alpha 2 among others.

“The absence of a proper drainage network is causing waterlogging and mosquito breeding. Residents are at major risk of dengue and malaria,” said Prashant Kumar, a resident.

Harendra Bhati, a member of citizens collective, Active Citizen’s Group, pointed out the situation of Surajpur is even worse.

“If the drains are cleaned, the waste accumulated is not even lifted from the site. Rainfall takes the silt back into the drains and they are again clogged. Contractors are not performing, and officials are least concerned,” he said.

Federation of Residents Welfare Association, Greater Noida, said that they are gearing up for intensifying their protests if their concerns are not addressed soon.

“We will be intensifying our protests and after 15 days, we will lock the authority office,” said Nagar.

The Greater Noida authority officials said the issues will be looked into.

“The claims of RWAs and residents are being investigated and necessary action will be taken,”said Himanshu Verma, officer on special duty, Greater Noida.