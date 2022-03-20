Domestic help held for theft at Sector 14 house in Noida

A domestic help was arrested by the police on Sunday for robbing his employer’s house in Noida’s Sector 14 and fleeing with cash and gold jewellery. The accused has been identified as Shivam Kumar and he hails from Mainpuri district.

The police have recovered ₹6.5 lakh cash and jewellery worth ₹5 lakh from the accused. A motorcycle that the accused had purchased by using the stolen money has also been recovered, police added.

The incident of theft was reported by Sunil Singh, a resident of Sector 14, in February this year. The victim runs an information technology firm in Noida. He reported that the accused had been working in his house for the last three years.

“Singh had gone to Dubai along with his family in the first week of February and Shivam was told to take care of the house. Just before the family was to return, he used a master key to break the lockers of the almirahs. He then fled to his hometown with ₹7 lakh cash and other valuables,” said Noida assistant commissioner of police Rajneesh Verma.

The family reported the theft when they found that the main gate of the house was left open after they returned from Dubai. Police officials said that the almirahs inside the house were also left open with the valuables missing. The incident is supposed to have happened on the intervening night of February 14 and 15, police added.

“When Singh tried to reach the accused on the phone, his mobile was switched off. He then registered a police complaint and we started the investigations. Today, we received a tip-off saying that the accused is somewhere in Noida. We alerted our personnel on the check posts and arrested him from Gol Chakkar near Sector-1,” ACP Verma said.

The accused has been booked under section 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of the master) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), police added.