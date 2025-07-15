Dried saplings replaced along key Greater Noida stretch

Following public concern over dried saplings along one of the city’s prominent corridors, the Greater Noida authority has undertaken immediate replantation to restore greenery between the Jagat Farm rotary and the old authority office rotary. According to officials, replantation will continue across other parts of the city where saplings have failed to survive extreme weather conditions. (HT Photos)

Officials from the horticulture department said dried plants were replaced with fresh saplings on Sunday morning along this high-visibility stretch. “The seasonal cycle of plantation and replacement is a standard part of green upkeep,” said PP Mishra, senior manager, horticulture. “In summer, some saplings naturally don’t survive, but we use the monsoon window to replace them with hardier native species,” Mishra added.

Mishra added that similar replacements are also done in winter, typically around February, to prepare for spring. No official tally was released for sapling losses this summer, but estimates suggest that 25–40% of those planted before the monsoon may have withered due to intense heat stress and insufficient soil moisture, officials said.

According to officials, replantation will continue across other parts of the city where saplings have failed to survive extreme weather conditions. “Public feedback plays a key role in identifying such spots. When we receive reports, field teams are directed to take immediate action, especially during monsoon when survival chances are higher,” a civic official said.

Beyond routine maintenance, the department is also planning an expanded plantation drive this monsoon, aiming to plant over 200,000 saplings, surpassing initial targets. The drive targets both residential and industrial areas, aiming to enhance urban green cover and improve air quality, officials said.

“This isn’t just about optics or beautification,” Mishra said. “Urban greenery helps regulate microclimates, recharge groundwater, and filter air pollution—critical roles as cities grow and heatwaves intensify,” he added.