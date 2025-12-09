Dumper mows down bike riding advocate, wife left hurt; driver arrested

Greater Noida: A 40-year-old advocate was crushed to death and his wife sustained injuries after the couple’s motorbike was rear-ended by a dumper in Surajpur, Greater Noida on Sunday evening, police said, adding that the erring driver of the dumper was arrested on Monday. As police received information from locals on emergency helpline number 112, a team from Surajpur police rushed to the spot. While Amit’s body was shifted for autopsy, his wife was taken to a hospital for medical treatment. (Representational image)

The incident took place as the couple while riding the motorbike lost its balance while trying to avoid colliding with another vehicle. The dumper was seized but the erring driver had fled the scene. He was, however, arrested from Surajpur, said officers.

Police identified the deceased as Amit Kumar, a resident of Vaidpura in Ecotech 3, Greater Noida. “On Sunday evening Amit was returning home along with his wife after attending a family function just when he met with the accident near Bhatta Roundabout in Surajpur,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

“During investigation, it came to light that when Amit along with his wife was heading from Jaitpur Road, a Hyundai Santro driver suddenly crossed the road in front of their bike. In a bid to avoid a collision, when Amit tried to manoeuvre his bike, he lost control and skidded on the road. His wife fell on the other side while he came under wheels of a dumper, which was moving at speed behind their motorcycle. Amit succumbed to his injuries on the spot,” the officer added.

Police said the car driver fled the site along with his vehicle.

Vinod Kumar, station house officer (Surajpur) said, “A case of rash driving and causing death by negligence under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against the unidentified dumper driver at Surajpur police station, and efforts are underway to nab him.”

Police clarified that no action has been undertaken against the Santro driver, as the man was crushed under the dumper and only its driver was made accused. Meanwhile, the injured woman is stable at the hospital.