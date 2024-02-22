Eateries get notice from Noida authority for dumping untreated waste into drains

The Noida authority on Wednesday issued notices to at least 31 establishments, including restaurants, hotels and other commercial outlets, for allegedly dumping their untreated waste into stormwater drains and sewer lines, thereby causing sanitation issues in the city. These outlets are located in an unauthorised commercial market in Hazipur and Sector 104, which has lately become a popular commercial hub among the city residents. (Ht Archive)

According to sanitation and waste handling rules, private outlets are not allowed to dump their waste into stormwater drains meant to carry rainwater nor in sewer lines without first treating it, said officials.

“We have directed these outlets to trap the waste water and treat it through effluent treatment plants and then dump the treated waste into the sewer. If these outlets fail to give a satisfactory reply in the next 15 days, we will impose heavy penalties on them,” said Lokesh M, chief executive officer, Noida authority.

The authority has issued notices after officials during inspection found that these outlets located on a road that connects Dadri with Yamuna Expressway are dumping the untreated waste directly into the drains.

The officials carried out inspections after residents in those areas filed complaints about commercial outlets not complying with waste treatment rules.

“Our sewers get choked frequently and overflows because commercial establishments being run in residential areas dump their waste into drains without treating it first. The authorities have woken up to this menace late. The authority must act against these outlets as per the law because these unauthorised outlets are being run in plots meant for residences, thereby not only causing sanitation issues but also affecting traffic movement,” said Mahesh Chaudhary, a resident of Sector 104.

“This commercial market attracts more visitors than Sector 18, which is the city’s main commercial hub. But as it is not a planned commercial market and lacks adequate parking space, illegal parking is rampant, causing congestion on the road that connects Dadri and Noida Expressway. The authority must look into all these issues on priority,” said Rajiv Kumar, a resident of Sector 107.