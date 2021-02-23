Eight machines procured to clean Noida
NOIDA: The Noida authority has procured eight new machines, including two super sucker machines, to improve sanitation services across the city ahead of the Swachh Survey-2021 that is likely to begin from March 1, officials said on Tuesday.
The super sucker machines will be used to clean the choked sewer lines, the officials said. Till now, the authority used to rope in the private agencies for cleaning the choked sewers.
“Now with the help of the two new super sucker machines, we can address the issues of choked sewer lines immediately. It will improve the sanitation services in the city,” said Avinash Tripath, officer on special duty, Noida authority.
The authority has also procured two mechanical sweeping machines and four tree trimming machines, said the officials, adding that about ₹1.9 crore was spent to purchase the equipment. Earlier, the authority used to hire private agencies to address the complaints related with choked sewer and dusty roads, the officials said, adding that the entire process used to take time troubling general public.
For the Swachh Survey, teams from the ministry of housing and urban affairs are likely to collect the details about the city’s sanitation system in March, the officials said.
“We have procured these machines, which have already started work in need,” said Tripathi.
