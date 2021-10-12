Emerald Court: CBRI team visits twin towers facing demolition

A team from the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), along with a group of experts and Noida authority’s senior officials, on Tuesday visited the Supertech’s Emerald Court project in Noida’s Sector 93A. The three-member team from the Roorkee-based institute inspected the 40-storey twin towers in the project, whose demolition was ordered by the Supreme Court on August 31.

The CBRI team that spent more than an hour at the site was also accompanied by a group of residents living in the towers adjacent to the twin towers. Later, the team discussed the demolition-related issues at length with the Noida authority’s top officials, including town planners from the planning department.

According to authority officials, the CBRI team discussed impact of demolition on nearby towers and methodology related with the demolition work.

The Emerald Court project has 15 11-storey towers which were built in the first phase of the project. About 650 families are living in these 15 towers, the officials said. The second phase of the project consists of two under-construction towers which have to be demolished. The officials said that of the 633 people who booked flats in the second phase, 133 have shifted to other projects and 248 have already taken refunds, while 252 homebuyers still have bookings with the company in the project. The apex court has directed to refund money of all remaining buyers with 12% interest.

“The CBRI team visited the site and then discussed the issues related with demolition with us. We have also discussed the matter with the Supertech Limited that has to hire an agency for the demolition of twin towers. According to the court’s order, we have to provide the technical support in the task,” said Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

In its order, the apex court had said that the CBRI and the Noida authority will supervise the demolition of the twin towers built in violation of the building bylaws.

The CBRI has also suggested that a committee should be formed consisting of experts having experience in construction and demolition. The experts from state-owned National Building Construction Corporation and other agencies will be roped in for the job, the officials said.

“We have formed an internal committee that will supervise the demolition work. We hope that Supertech will hire an agency for the purpose in the next 10 days,” said Maheshwari.

The developer also carried out a survey at the site on Tuesday and it will do the same again on Wednesday to understand how the job can be done in a manner so that it does not affect the adjoining towers, the officials said.

“We will discuss this issue again on Thursday and then decide the future course of action on the matter,” said Maheshwari.

Supertech officials were not available for comment on the issue.

The Supreme Court on August 31 said that the violation was a result of “nefarious complicity” between the Noida authority and the real estate developer”.

The issue was first taken to the Allahabad high court in 2012 by the Emerald Court residents’ welfare association claiming that several rules were violated in constructing the two 40-storey towers -- Apex and Ceyane. On April 11, 2014, the high court ordered the demolition of the two towers, observing that they stood too close to each other. The Noida authority had appealed against the verdict claiming that no norm was violated. On September 2, the Supreme Court directed Supertech to demolish the twin towers in three months.