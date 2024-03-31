Engineering student found hanging at Noida hostel

Noida: A 19-year-old student of a private university in Sector 125, Noida, was found dead at the university hostel on Friday evening, police officers said on Saturday. The second-year BTech student was found hanging from a ceiling fan of his room by other students, said officers. Officers said the student belonged to Ahmedabad, Gujarat and was pursuing B.Tech in Aerospace Technology from the private university. (Representative image)

According to assistant commissioner of police-1 (Noida) Praveen Singh, the local police received information about the incident around 9pm on Friday.

“A team from Sector 126 police station reached the spot and took the body into custody. The student was found hanging from the ceiling fan of the hostel room on the fourth floor by other students. It is suspected to be a case of suicide. But no suicide note was recovered from the deceased student. Police are probing the matter to find out if there was any foul play,” said the ACP.

Officers informed that the student belonged to Ahmedabad, Gujarat and was pursuing B.Tech in Aerospace Technology from the private university. His father is a businessman.

“The deceased was living alone in the hostel room. The family of the student was informed about the incident and they arrived in Noida late Friday night. The family members have not yet submitted any police complaint,” said a senior officer part of the investigation.

ACP Singh said the police have taken the students’ mobile phone into custody.

“The call details and other records of the students are being probed. Police are also inquiring the students’ friends and teachers. Further investigation is underway,” the officer added.