Excise to probe after Greater Noida residents lodge police complaint on liquor outlets

Residents of La Residentia society in Greater Noida West lodged a formal complaint with the Bisrakh police station on Sunday demanding the immediate relocation of an English liquor shop and a beer outlet which recently opened in the commercial zone of the gated community. The liquor outlets, which began operations on April 2, were set up by merging three adjacent shop spaces into a single unit. (HT Photo)

According to resident Ashish Dubey, in whose name the complaint was lodged, there has been an increase in anti-social elements in the area since the liquor outlets opened recently. The shops are in the commercial pocket that also hosts essential services such as a medical store, gym, grocery outlet, and a stationery shop.

“Ever since the shop opened, there has been an influx of unruly men loitering around the premises, often seen drinking in public, making lewd comments, and even getting into drunken brawls. It’s no longer safe for women or children to move around freely,” said Dubey.

“We now hesitate to send our children to the nearby medical store or stationery shop. The number of loiterers has shot up, and it’s only going to get worse in the coming months. It’s not just about inconvenience anymore, it’s about safety,” said Sumil Jalota, another resident.

The liquor outlets, which began operations on April 2, were set up by merging three adjacent shop spaces into a single unit. According to excise norms, such establishments must be located at least 100 metres away from residential zones. However, residents allege that the shop is operating 50 metres from the nearest housing block in violation of the rule.

To be sure, La Residential Society houses 1,800 families across 39 towers — 29 of which are fully occupied while 10 are under construction.

Residents have urged the police to intervene and ensure the relocation of the liquor outlets to a more suitable, non-residential zone.

Gautam Budh Nagar excise department officials said that they have taken cognizance of the matter.

“We have received the complaint and I am aware of the issue. Instructions have been issued to the concerned excise officials to conduct an inquiry, and a report is currently awaited. Based on the findings, further action will be taken. If needed, an alternative location will be considered and the shop may be relocated. These are initial hiccups post the new excise policy, and we will sort these out. We will also take the sentiments of residents into account,” said excise officer Subodh Kumar.