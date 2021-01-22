IND USA
The area was cordoned off and traffic was diverted. Teams from the bomb disposal squad and sniffer dog units were rushed to the spot. (Representational image/Reuters)
noida news

Fake bomb-like device found in Noida, probe on

The incident was reported around 7.15am when a call was made to the police helpline by an auto-rickshaw driver about the device
By Tanmayee Tyagi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:33 AM IST

A fake bomb-like device created panic in Noida’s Sector 63 on Friday morning after which the area was cordoned off and traffic was diverted.

The incident was reported around 7.15am when a call was made to the police helpline by an auto-rickshaw driver about the device.

“We activated the necessary protocols as soon as the call came in. The area was cordoned off and traffic was diverted. Teams from the bomb disposal squad and sniffer dog units were rushed to the spot,” said Alok Singh, commissioner of police.

The commissioner of police said that no explosives or detonator was found in the device. A forensics team has also examined it and the device was taken away for further examination. It was found on the divider of the road going from SJM hospital to Chhajarsi colon.

The device in question had been fashioned from two plastic bottles of aerated drinks. It contained water and a watch had been taped on top to make it seem like a timer.

A senior police officer said that eyewitnesses and locals in the area are being questioned and there are a few leads that are being worked on. Police suspect that this was a prank and have denied any connection to threats related to Republic day.

An FIR was in the process of being registered at the Phase 3 police station against the suspects in relevant sections.

The area is adjacent to the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, where only 20 kilometres away towards Delhi hundreds of farmers are camped in order to protest against the farm laws and are planning to carry out a major tractor rally on January 26.

