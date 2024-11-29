Family accuses Noida ESIC hospital doctor of negligence after patient dies

Tensions prevailed at the Noida’s ESIC hospital in Sector 24 on Friday morning after the death of a 17-year-old boy led to allegations of medical negligence and the family entering into an alleged altercation with one of the doctors there, said police. The incident caused a brief disruption in out-patient department services at the hospital and normal operations were restored within an hour, said hospital authorities. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Police have denied reports that the doctor was physically assaulted by the boy’s family and said the matter is under investigation. No case has been registered in the matter as yet, said police.

According to district health department officials, the boy was admitted to the hospital’s emergency ward late Thursday night with complaints of breathlessness. He succumbed during treatment by Friday morning, said health officials.

The family of the deceased then accused the treating doctor of negligence, and claimed that the death could have been avoided had the patient been offered proper care.

But hospital authorities have denied this allegation. They said a doctor deputed in the emergency attended to the patient and administered CPR in an attempt to stabilise the patient, but failed.

“The patient was brought in a critical condition with symptoms of shortness of breath and vomiting. His oxygen levels were dangerously low -- his SpO2 was below 50, and his blood pressure was also unstable at 76/30. Despite our best efforts and plans to shift him to a higher facility, he collapsed during treatment,” said Dr Sona Bedi, deputy medical superintendent, ESIC.

“The family did not provide proper information about themselves or even the medical history of the patient. After his death, the family members, accompanied by relatives, confronted and attacked the attending doctor outside the hospital premises on Friday morning as the doctor was leaving after completing his shift. The hospital has initiated the filing of a case against those involved in the assault on the doctor,” said Bedi.

Police have refuted the claims that the doctor was manhandled.

“We have not found any evidence of a physical assault on the doctor as claimed. We have learnt that there was a heated argument rather than a physical attack. However, we are thoroughly investigating the matter to ensure all aspects are addressed, and appropriate action will be taken. The body has been sent for a postmortem examination,” said Arvind Kumar, station house officer, Sector 24.