Shiv Nadar University Murder-Suicide: Family of 21-year-old woman writes to CMO demanding action

The family of the 21-year-old woman who was allegedly shot dead by another student of Shiv Nadar University in the campus last month, has written to the chief minister’s office on Friday, demanding action against the University management for negligence in the case, officials aware of the matter said. On the afternoon of May 18, the male classmate shot and killed the woman student near the university’s dining hall, before returning to the hostel and taking his own life. (HT Photo)

Police said that the matter is being investigated.

On the afternoon of May 18, the male classmate shot and killed the woman student near the university’s dining hall, before returning to the hostel and taking his own life. Both students were in their third year of BA Sociology. The woman hailed from Kanpur, while the man was from Amroha.

In a letter addressed to chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the woman’s father, alleges that the police have failed to take action against the university management, despite an FIR being registered against them.

The letter states, “The university administration holds significant influence, which is why the concerned police station has not taken any action against them. No action has been taken regarding the FIR filed based on the complaint submitted by our family. We have no hope of receiving justice from them. Therefore, we request the CMO to take note of our case and issue appropriate guidelines to ensure justice for our daughter and us.”

On May 26, the Gautam Budh Nagar police registered an FIR against the administration of Shiv Nadar University and four others in connection with the woman’s murder.

Additionally, on May 27, the police arrested three suspects for allegedly supplying the man with a country-made pistol used in the alleged murder-suicide.

Speaking to HT, the woman’s uncle, claimed that no further arrests have been made by the police. He said, “My niece had written to the university multiple times about the harassment she faced from the man who eventually killed her. However, the university failed to take any action or inform the families. Their negligence resulted in the deaths of both students, and they should be held accountable.”

He also said that the family plans to file a defamation suit against the university for allegedly leaking a “confession video” of the male student, which has been widely circulated on social media. Segments from a 23-minute-long video of the student’s suicide emerged on social media, wherein he discussed his failed relationship with the deceased woman and tried to justify his actions.

“The video was sent by the student to only a select few individuals from the university before he killed himself. However, it was somehow leaked and shared on media and social media platforms. The contents of the video defame my niece, and therefore, we will file a defamation suit against those responsible,” he said.

Deputy commissioner of police, SM Khan, said that the investigation is ongoing. He said, “Arrests will be made based on the evidence found. We have already arrested those who provided the gun to the student. Further investigation into the FIR against the university administration and four others is underway.”

Officials from Shiv Nadar University declined to comment on the matter.

