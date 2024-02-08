Farmers march: These vehicles cannot enter Noida-Greater Noida Expressway today

In view of the proposed farmers' march to Parliament, scheduled to begin around noon on Thursday, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissionerate has barred the entry of all load-carrying vehicles on the Yamuna Expressway stretch linking Noida and Greater Noida, and the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. Greater Noida, India- February 07, 2024: Farmers doing Maha panchayat near Greater Noida Authority regarding farmers going to Delhi tomorrow, in Greater Noida, India, on Wednesday, February 07, 2024. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

Here are 5 points on the story:

(1.) The ban on entry of load-carrying vehicles will last for more than 15 hours; it began at 7 am on the day and will be in effect till 10:30 pm.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

(2.)The following vehicles, however, have been exempted: those carrying LPG/CNG/petroleum products; those working for Food Corporation of India (FCI) or involved in public distribution system (PDS); those delivering dairy products; those belonging to Noida Authority, Greater Noida Authority; and, those transporting exam-related material.

(3.) Legal action will be taken against those violating the directive, the police said.

(4.) Traffic diversions have also been announced in view of the protest. In case of inconvenience, commuters can call on the number 9971009001.

Also Read: Traffic chaos likely at borders with UP

(5.) Also, section 144, which prohibits gatherings of more than five people, are already in place in both Noida and Greater Noida.

(6.) Farmers from the twin cities have been protesting against the Noida authority that acquires the land from farmers, develop it and then sell the same to investors or developers for industries and realty projects. Farmers say they have not received adequate compensation and rehabilitation facilities for the acquired land.