Traffic chaos likely at borders with UP

The Noida traffic police issued an advisory asking people to use alternative routes on Thursday as heavy traffic is expected on several arterial roads due to the farmers’ protest in Delhi as well as in Greater Noida. Farmers take to the streets in protest in Greater Noida on Wednesday. (Sunil Ghosh/ HT Photo)

In view of the protest march in Delhi wherein thousands of farmers are expected to reach the Delhi-Noida border, some key road stretches around the borders will be closed near Chilla, Kalindi Kunj and Delhi Noida Direct (DND) flyway, and diversions will be made on Thursday.

Movement of vehicles will be completely restricted on two stretches from Sector 15 roundabout to the Sector 6 police post and from Sandeep Paper Mill to Harola Chowk. Officials said that officials will also be deployed to restrict traffic movement as required during the protest at some sensitive locations like the Sector 15 roundabout, Rajnigandha Chowk, Jhundpura Chowk, Sector 6 police post, Harola Chowk and the Sector 8/10/11/12 Chowk.

“Traffic going from Sector 15 to Jhundpura will be diverted towards Rajnigandha Chowk from where they can move ahead to their destinations, Similarly, traffic from Sandeep Paper Mill will be diverted towards IGL Chowk in Sector 1 and Rohan Motors T-point. From there, vehicles can go towards Golchakkar Chowk or Ashok Nagar to go to their destination,” said Anil Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (traffic).

He added that vehicles using Rajnigandha Chowk to go towards Sector 18, 27, 37 and other nearby areas will remain unaffected unless in a law and order situation.

Additionally, in case of traffic pressure near the Noida-Delhi border on DND flyway, vehicles using the Noida-Greater Noida expressway and Master Plan-1 road will be diverted towards the Chilla border. Similarly, in case of additional pressure near Chilla border, traffic will be diverted towards DND flyway. In case of additional pressure on both these routes, traffic will be diverted to turn from gate number 2 of Dalit Prerna Sthal (bird feeding point) towards the Film City flyover, from where the vehicles can take teh Sector 18 loop to go towards Ashok Nagar or use the elevated road to go towards NH24. Those using the Mahamaya flyover will be diverted towards Charkha roundabout, from where they can use the Sector 94 underpass to go towards Sectors 18, 16, 15 and Ashok Nagar in Delhi.

Officials said that the farmers will also be protesting near the Greater Noida Authority’s office that may lead to heavy traffic on roads including Dadri, Tilpata, Surajpur, Sirsa, Rampur-Fatehpur and the 130-metre road in Greater Noida.

“We are expecting heavy traffic in Greater Noida as well but diversions will not be imposed unless necessary. Residents should try to avoid the above mentioned roads and use alternative routes on Thursday,” said Yadav.

The police have also imposed section 144 on February 7 and 8 in view of the farmer’s protest planned in Delhi.