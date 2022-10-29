Home / Cities / Noida News / Farmers protest against UP government, demand better compensation for land in Noida airport project

Farmers protest against UP government, demand better compensation for land in Noida airport project

noida news
Published on Oct 29, 2022 12:31 AM IST

Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh, who briefed the media about the progress on farmers’ consent for the second phase said, “At least 82% farmers have given their consent for the airport’s second phase and we will talk to those who are protesting and address their issues”

Construction work underway for the Noida airport in Jewar. (Sunil Ghosh/ HT)
Construction work underway for the Noida airport in Jewar. (Sunil Ghosh/ HT)
ByVinod Rajput

Farmers whose land is earmarked for the Noida International Airport (NIA) project in Jewar staged a protest against the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday, demanding better compensation and rehabilitation package for their families.

Two groups of farmers resorted to protests against the government. The first group’s land has already been acquired and the work of the airport runway is already underway on the acquired land. This group staged a protest at Jewar Bangar airport township, where they got residential plots.

They demanded that their compensation be hiked so that it matches the 3,100 per square metres that is being given to the other group of farmers whose land is to be acquired for the second phase of the airport project.

The second group of farmers, whose land is yet to be acquired, staged a protest at Greater Noida’s Sector Omega 1, where the Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) office is located. They demand that their residential plots should be provided in Modelpur village instead of Faleda village.

“The administration is planning to give us plots at a location where the Yamuna flood water will reach during the rainy season. Also, the site is not connected with proper roads,” said Sumit Singh, a Ranhera farmer, whose land is to be acquired for the second phase of the airport project.

Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh, who briefed the media about the progress on farmers’ consent for the second phase said, “At least 82% farmers have given their consent for the airport’s second phase and we will talk to those who are protesting and address their issues.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Vinod Rajput

    Vinod Rajput writes on environment, infrastructure, real estate and government policies in Noida and Greater Noida. He has reported on environment and infrastructure in Delhi, Gurgaon and Panchkula in the past.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 29, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out