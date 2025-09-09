Farmers seek urgent flood relief in Gautam Budh Nagar, appeal to PM for aid

With floodwaters from the Hindon and Yamuna rivers affecting several parts of Gautam Budh Nagar, the district unit of the All-India Kisan Sabha on Monday submitted two memorandums to district magistrate Medha Roopam, seeking urgent relief measures for displaced families and large-scale national assistance for flood-hit states. The second memorandum of farmers appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure immediate supply of relief material, food grains, medicines, and other essentials to Punjab and other states ravaged by floods. (HT Photos)

The first memorandum was addressed to the district magistrate, pressing for immediate intervention in affected areas along the Hindon and Yamuna. Its demands included provision of food for residents, fodder for livestock, and the setting up of relief camps without delay.

The second memorandum appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure immediate supply of relief material, food grains, medicines, and other essentials to Punjab and other states ravaged by floods.

“In Gautam Budh Nagar, the rising levels of the Hindon and Yamuna have left many families struggling without food or shelter, and even livestock are at risk due to lack of fodder. This is not just a natural calamity but a humanitarian crisis at our doorstep. We strongly urge the district administration to immediately arrange community kitchens, relief camps, and fodder depots in the affected areas so that people and their animals can survive this difficult time,” said Rupesh Verma, district president of the Kisan Sabha.

He added, “The Centre must run relief and rehabilitation work in flood-affected states on top priority. Financial assistance and resettlement of families must begin at the earliest.”

District general secretary Jagbir Numberdar underlined the severity of the situation in Punjab, where standing crops have been destroyed. “The loss of harvest has created a food crisis. We suggest suspending the nationwide public ration distribution for two months and diverting those supplies exclusively to flood-affected states for immediate relief,” he said.

The local unit also proposed that one day’s salary of all employees posted in the district be contributed to flood relief. “We urge the administration to take this step so that maximum help can reach the victims,” said convenor Veer Singh Nagar.