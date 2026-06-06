The Yamuna Expressway’s official concessionaire, Jaypee Infratech, will issue concessional passes to farmers whose land was acquired for the expressway’s construction, Jaypee Infratech officials said on Friday. Farmers whose land was acquired for Yamuna expressway to get free toll passes

They added that the concessionaire has initiated the process of seeking details from eligible farmers for the scheme.

According to officials, around 4,500 farmers surrendered about 1,600 hectares of land for the 165-km-long expressway and related projects.

Shailendra Bhatia, additional chief executive officer of Yeida,said Jaypee Infratech is legally bound to issue the passes to farmers.

However, until now, the farmers did not have authorised toll concession passes and often demanded free access to the expressway, leading to unpleasant situations at toll plazas. Therefore, Jaypee Infratech has decided to issue concessional passes to eligible farmers after due verification, officials said.

The passes will be issued in phases, and landowners from Gautam Budh Nagar will be covered in the first phase. The scheme will subsequently be extended to farmers from other areas along the expressway.

JK Sharma, assistant general manager of Jaypee Infratech, said: “The GB Nagar stretch extends from the Zero Point in Greater Noida for 40km toward Agra. The concessionaire has decided to give concession passes to all such farmers whose land was acquired for the expressway. They need to submit a form along with a voter ID card copy and the vehicle’s registration number by June 15. We will verify the details and then issue passes.”

Sharma said the benefit would not be restricted to the original landowners, their family members are also eligible for concessional passes.

The six-lane Yamuna Expressway connects Greater Noida with Agra and serves as one of Uttar Pradesh’s most important transport corridors.

Operational since 2012, the expressway has significantly reduced travel time between the National Capital Region and Agra while facilitating industrial, residential and commercial development along its route, said Yeida.

The expressway has gained further strategic importance as it serves as the primary connectivity route to Noida International Airport in Jewar, which is scheduled to commence commercial flight operations from June 15, officials said.

Meanwhile, the Gautam Budh Nagar police on Thursday declared the entire stretch of the Yamuna Expressway within its jurisdiction (from 0km to 41km) a “No Protest Zone” to ensure smooth, safe, and uninterrupted traffic flow, according to a police statement.